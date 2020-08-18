Advertisement

Legal battle over cat at shelter

CAT
CAT(Jasmin Adous)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility has kept a cat for well over a year.

The owner is in jail and refusing to sign her over. The president of a nonprofit is demanding her release.

The director of the shelter, Janella Cochran, says that it's not the shelter's cause of the bad circumstances for the animals, it's the careless owners.

One of the animals in the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility is a cat that’s been sitting in the shelter for a year and a half.

"That's the longest court case resident we've ever had here," said Cochran.

Cochran says the owner wanted a court hearing to be able to keep one of her cats.

"Then she went to trial, court hearing, on the 16th of July. Nothing was finalized yet and there is supposed to be another hearing. We have not heard when that hearing's going to be yet."

Luv 4 Animals Vice President Robin Keough says court case dogs and cats fill up the shelter fast.

Because the owner will not release the cat over, she has to live at the shelter in a kennel waiting for a court day.

Luv 4 Animals is saying this is cruelty.

"It's a very adoptable cat, and we've also had that problem in the past with dogs that are seized and they take up our kennel space , we only have 16 kennels here," said Keough.

The nonprofit has spoken to the Lewis County commission on multiple occasions with no changes made.

"When an animal is seized form a person that there has to be. The magistrate has to make a court date within 10 tens from seizing that animal. Why isn't this happening. I don't understand why that's not happening," said Luv 4 Animals President Desiree Poling.

Keough says she wrote a letter to the Lewis County commission but has not heard anything back.

