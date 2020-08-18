5th Quarter Preview: Liberty

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty returned to the postseason in 2020 after a one-year hiatus, but head coach AJ Harman and company are really going to miss their senior class.

Only three starters return on each side of the ball for Mountaineers, as the likes of running back/linebacker Seth McIntyre & quarterback Noah Leggett have graduated.

Senior running back Sayveon Beafore will be relied on to carry the load.

The Mountaineers have 12 freshman & except a roster size of 40+ players.

NO REBUILD IN THE CKB 😎

Even though Liberty returns just 3️⃣ starters on offense, @CoachHarman24 and his Mountaineers still have championship expectations. 🏈 @LHS_Lunatics_ pic.twitter.com/AMlSJDtRrQ — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) August 17, 2020

