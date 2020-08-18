NCAA to decide on start of college basketball season by mid-September

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt has provided clarity on the upcoming college basketball season.

He says the NCAA will decide by mid-September if the season will start on its originally scheduled Nov. 10 start date or will be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The WVU men’s and women’s basketball teams have been working out in their practice facility since July 20th.

WVU men’s basketball is set to open its season on Nov. 10 hosting Farleigh Dickinson. However, the Mountaineer women’s team has yet to announce the date for its season-opener.

