Rosewood Nursing Home reports 30 total cases of COVID-19

COVID 19
COVID 19(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases at Rosewood Nursing Home continues to rise, according to Taylor County health officials.

Grafton Taylor County Health Department officials said in a news release that 24 residents and six staff members at Rosewood Nursing Home have tested positive.

Health officials have reported a total of 84 confirmed cases and one death. Thirty-four cases are currently active, and 49 people have recovered.

