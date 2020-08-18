Rosewood Nursing Home reports 30 total cases of COVID-19

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases at Rosewood Nursing Home continues to rise, according to Taylor County health officials.

Grafton Taylor County Health Department officials said in a news release that 24 residents and six staff members at Rosewood Nursing Home have tested positive.

Health officials have reported a total of 84 confirmed cases and one death. Thirty-four cases are currently active, and 49 people have recovered.

