Polling worker urges residents to vote early by mail

Mail-in ballots
Mail-in ballots(Jasmin Adous)
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Polling place worker slots need to be filled according to one local city official.

With the presidential election less than 80 days away, Harrison County Clerk Susan Thomas says they may not be able to hire enough poll workers.

With reports of widespread mail delays across the U.S. in recent weeks, Thomas is worried about the delivery of those ballots.

“I mean that is a concern of mine that is the only concern that I have, is the postal end of it but I mean for the most part we did pretty good in the primary, we processed 12,000 applications we got a little over 10,000 of those back,” said Thomas.

Judy Maxwell has worked as a polling place worker during the early voting at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport.

“It’s important to have mail in balloting because so many people especially in West Virginia, we got an older population and a lot those people either don’t have transportation or they’re too ill to get out and go to the polls and stand in line,” said Maxwell.

The county’s primary election already operated with fewer polling places.

Thomas says Gov. Jim Justice allowed for only 3 polling place workers per precinct but anticipates difficulty in operating with such a low number especially during general elections.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says drop boxes are not allowed at polling places but Thomas could offer voters to drop off their ballots at the courthouse.

“We have sent out letters to each polling place, we have 67 polling places in Harrison County. Our goal is to open up all 67 however, we have already gotten three letters back saying we cannot use their facility,” said Thomas.

You can apply for an absentee ballot now through the Secretary of State’s website or visit your county clerk.

