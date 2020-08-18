Ray Duane Stout, 80, of Weston was called home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg after an extended stay. He passed surrounded by loving family. He was born in New Milton on March 23, 1940, a son of the late Freeman Orval and Mary Ceola Straley Stout. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Sue Stout; one brother, Jack Stout; and two sisters: Helen Carder and Carol Pizzonia. Cherishing their memories of Ray are two children: Amanda Gross and Shannon Ray Stout, and their mother, Myra Yonker all of Dayton, OH; four grandchildren: Dylan Patrick Dullea and wife, Molly, Sierra Von Agnew and husband, John, Cody Ray Stout, and Ladessa Rochelle Stout; four great-grandchildren; four sisters: Betty Coffman of Summersville, Linne Toehl of Burke, VA, Kathy Stout-Davis and companion, Craig Dawkins, of Parkersburg, and Jeannie Connolly and husband, George, of Syracuse, OH; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Weston High School in 1961, Ray enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany and spent nearly three years serving his country proudly. After Ray was discharged, he began working for General Motors in the Chassis Division. He was employed with General Motors for over 28 years before retiring and returning to Weston. Ray was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #1376 in Weston and attended Victory Assembly of God. In his spare time, Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards with friends. Ray’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Graveside Service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 with Pastor Ryan Whitlow officiating. Inurnment will follow with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Ray Duane Stout. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

