Richard Lee Alderman Sr., 63, of Alum Bridge and previously of Galax, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 17, 2020 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born in Galax, VA, on December 29, 1956, a son of Roy Thomas Alderman and the late Ila Mae Dalton Alderman. After meeting his match through work friends, Richard married Joyce Ann Radcliff on June 20, 1998. Together they have shared the last 22 wonderful years of marriage and she will miss him dearly. Richard’s hardworking and outdoorsman spirit will be remembered by his father, Roy Alderman of Galax, VA; wife, Joyce Alderman of Alum Bridge, WV; two children: Sarah Alderman of Kansas City, MO, and Richard Alderman Jr. of Glen Burnie, MD; one step-daughter, Tisha Smith of Rock Cave, WV; three grandchildren: Brittany, Alana, and Jaysalyn; five step-grandchildren: Ryan Traegan, Rosalie, Brandon, and Callista; one great-grandchild: Estany; one sister, Louise Bartlett of Yorktown, VA; one sister-in-law, Diane Anderson of Bland, VA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his mother, Richard was preceded in death by one grandchild, Edvin Navas; and one brother, Duane Alderman. Outdoors was where Richard was most himself. Whether he was camping with family and friends or hunting and fishing, he loved being in nature. Richard always enjoyed picking berries for his apple butter and jellies. Even if he saw a patch on his way home from work, Richard would stop and take the time to enjoy nature’s creation. He also enjoyed shooting pool and would never turn down the chance to play. His hands-on style made Richard perfect for his chosen Carpentry career. He was a member of the Carpenters’ Union Local No. 491 in Baltimore, MD. Richard used his skills and became a tradeshow and special event coordinator where he set up vendor booths and supervised the overall process of the events. He arranged anything from Presidential Inaugurations to National Prayer Breakfasts in the greater D.C. area. Richard’s request for cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Richard Lee Alderman Sr. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

