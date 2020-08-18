5th Quarter Preview: South Harrison
2019: 6-5 overall, reached Class AA playoffs
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hawks of South Harrison have just 20 players on their roster heading into the 2020 season and will miss some star guys in key roles.
Among the players that have graduated from their 2019 6-5 playoff team are do-it-all player Landon McFadden and honorable mention QB Jaren Robinson.
Head Coach Chris Underwood understands that the Hawks are slim in numbers, but still expects his group to compete and play hard.
