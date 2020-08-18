5th Quarter Preview: South Harrison

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The Hawks of South Harrison have just 20 players on their roster heading into the 2020 season and will miss some star guys in key roles.

Among the players that have graduated from their 2019 6-5 playoff team are do-it-all player Landon McFadden and honorable mention QB Jaren Robinson.

Head Coach Chris Underwood understands that the Hawks are slim in numbers, but still expects his group to compete and play hard.

LOST CREEK SNEAK PEAK 👀

After reaching the Class A playoffs last year, South Harrison is back at it despite an expected roster size of 2️⃣0️⃣. 🏈 @SHHawksNest pic.twitter.com/WSM6wmvTP3 — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) August 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.