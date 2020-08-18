Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

Dry weather on the way
Meteorologist Adam Wright
Meteorologist Adam Wright(WDTV)
By Adam Wright
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - NCWV is currently in the middle of two stationary fronts. One front is located to our south in the mountains and another is off to our west in Ohio. This will allow us to see more rain showers this afternoon but the greatest chance for rain will be for our southern counties in our viewing area. After tonight a high-pressure system will build in from the west and push all the rain showers and fronts to the Atlantic. The next couple of days will be dry but a cold front will approach the area by the weekend allowing us to see more thunderstorms in your forecast.

Tuesday Night: Light rain chances that will be for our southern counties. Low: 58

Wednesday: Staying mostly dry with the greatest rain chance being for our mountain counties. High: 82

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies as the high-pressure system is in our region. Staying dry. High: 84

Friday: Rain chances are back in our forecast for the afternoon/evening hours. High: 86

The Weekend: Scattered thunderstorms with some could be strong to severe for your weekend. Average High: 83

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Tuesday Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Dry weather will continue going into Monday but Storms fire back up Tuesday.

Forecast

Monday Evening Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two is possible this evening with dry weather settling in after Tuesday.

Forecast

Weekend Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Cold front moves through the area this afternoon as the weather starts to dry out.

Forecast

Weekend Washout Forecast

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Scattered rain showers today but dry weather is on the way.

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Night’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Flash flood watch is taking parts west of I79 until 2pm Saturday.

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | August 13th 2020

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Besides a few leftover showers to a very isolated storm tonight, we should be fairly quiet. Muggy air holds on for another night.

Forecast

7 day forecast 8 13 20 11pm

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | August 12th 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Storms favoring our Eastern regions have kicked up once again, and our rainy pattern continues for the remainder of the week with a stubborn system draped across our region.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast | August 12th 2020

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT

Forecast

Tuesday Night Forecast | August 11th 2020

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Today we feel heavy with increased moisture in the air; rain chances increasing day by day with storms having the potential to bring juicy downpours.