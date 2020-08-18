Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - NCWV is currently in the middle of two stationary fronts. One front is located to our south in the mountains and another is off to our west in Ohio. This will allow us to see more rain showers this afternoon but the greatest chance for rain will be for our southern counties in our viewing area. After tonight a high-pressure system will build in from the west and push all the rain showers and fronts to the Atlantic. The next couple of days will be dry but a cold front will approach the area by the weekend allowing us to see more thunderstorms in your forecast.

Tuesday Night: Light rain chances that will be for our southern counties. Low: 58

Wednesday: Staying mostly dry with the greatest rain chance being for our mountain counties. High: 82

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies as the high-pressure system is in our region. Staying dry. High: 84

Friday: Rain chances are back in our forecast for the afternoon/evening hours. High: 86

The Weekend: Scattered thunderstorms with some could be strong to severe for your weekend. Average High: 83

