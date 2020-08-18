WV woman arrested after credit union standoff

KEYSER, W.Va (WDTV) - An armed Mineral County woman was arrested Monday for holding people hostage inside a credit union before police stormed the building.

Officials say none of the employees and customers inside Chessie Federal Credit Union were injured.

Mary Ann Crossland, 38, was charged with five counts of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to a release from Captain Shallon R. Oglesby of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), Crossland entered the Chessie Federal Credit Union carrying a shot gun demanding the FBI needed to run a polygraph on her.

It goes on to say Crossland would then not allow any communication by the bank tellers to the outside. She also held the tellers and the customers inside the bank against their will.

WVSP officials entered the bank from bank and restrained Crossland. The Mineral County Sheriff’s office took custody of her.

Crossland is booked into the Eastern Regional Jail.

