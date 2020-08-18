Advertisement

WVU AD Lyons creates diversity, equity and inclusion committee

15 member committee with student-athletes, coaches & faculty
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -West Virginia University Athletic Director Shane Lyons has created the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion department as a part of the WVU athletic department.

The committee’s goal will be to listen to ideas from student-athletes and coaches and create a plan that will strengthen WVU athletics’ approach to addressing all three categories on campus.

The team has 15 members including WVU basketball junior Jordan McCabe, redshirt senior cornerback Alonzo Addae, women’s soccer goalie Kayza Massey and volleyball redshirt senior Audrey Adams.

Women’s soccer head Nikki Izzo-Brown and gymnastics head coach Jason Butts are the two head coaching representatives & WVU basketball assists Larry Harrison, track assistant Shelly-Ann Gallimore and football strength & conditioning coach Rafael Horton will also be on the committee.

