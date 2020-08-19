Advertisement

Child trafficking cases rise in Harrison County in 2020, Community awareness campaigns launched.

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The national movement to raise awareness about human trafficking found its way to Clarksburg in the form of a protest this past weekend.

“There was a recent outcry on Facebook for people just hash tagging save our children, but that’s all they were doing, was hash tagging. And I wanted to take a stand. I guess and for people to march,” said organizer Cheyenne Shuman.

#SaveOurChildren has been shared on social media thousands of times over the past month calling for further awareness against human trafficking.

“We have seen an increase this year,” said Jayne Landacre, Executive Director of Harrison County Child Advocacy Center.

“We have assisted in twelve cases of human trafficking and seventy-one cases of children being depicted in pornography,” she added

Landacre says child pornography falls under the child trafficking category. Those numbers have been on the rise in 2020 - most notably in children under the age of 6.

“Those are horrifying statistics. I do not even like to say them out loud,” Landacre added.

According to Landacre, if you want to help fight child trafficking, break away from “Facebook facts” and research the topic through sources that are staffed with experts.

“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Department of Homeland Security are two that I would highly recommend,” she said

Landacre reminds everyone if you see something, say something. Agencies depended on teachers as the largest source of reporting suspected trafficking and abuse, but after schools closed, they now depend on community awareness.

“We are depending on people in the community to make that call and if they see something to report it,” Landacre said.

More protests are scheduled for this Sunday

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doddridge football field turned preschool

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The former Cline Stanberry Stadium will transform into an early learning academy.

News

Child trafficking awareness on the rise in Harrison Co.

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Doddridge County Football Field turned into preschool

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Thousands request absentee ballots online in West Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 15,000 West Virginia voters have requested absentee ballots for the November general election through an online portal a week after it was launched, the secretary of state’s office said.

Latest News

News

Gov. Justice: Bars in Monongalia County to remain closed until Aug. 31st

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed until Aug. 31.

State

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator visits West Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
While taking questions from reporters following the roundtable discussion, Dr. Deborah Birx said this was her first trip to what she called a ‘green state'.

State

Tax preparer charged in nearly 600K fraud scheme

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
A tax preparer and her mother are charged in a major fraud scheme.

State

Man indicted for threatening circuit judge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The indictment says the communications were part of a scheme to extort money from the judge by threatening her reputation by claiming she engaged in ‘illegal misconduct’ in a 2010 case.

State

Health officials report 70 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in W.Va. Wednesdsay

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday. Two additional deaths were also reported.

News

Morgantown City Council votes to disband Diamond Village, but not immediately

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kaley Fedko
Occupants will be offered a new home but must vacate the land.