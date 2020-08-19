Advertisement

Doddridge football field turned preschool

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The former Cline Stanberry Stadium will transform into an early learning academy.

Residents such as Carter Lipscomb who depend on that track around the football field are concerned about what they will use.

“it’s gone, yup,” said Lipscomb.

Last year, Doddridge County High School opened up their new Cline Stanberry Stadium athletic complex.

The former Cline Stanberry Stadium is where a popular track used to be according to Superintendent Adam Cheeseman.

“There were some folks in West Union that really relied on that track and their missing walking on it now,” said Cheeseman.

The superintendent tells me many residents use this track I spoke to one Doddridge County High School senior who has a lot of memories setting track records.

“I’ve been running here since I was in 6th grade I mean this track obviously meant a lot to me. It meant a lot to the people around here. Whether it be a football athlete, a cross-country athlete or even just a normal citizen.” said Lipscomb.

The former Cline Stanberry football field will be getting a much needed makeover.

“our preschool is a very old building it’s kind of off the beaten path at least in relation to the rest of the schools.” said Cheeseman.

Cheeseman says it was time for an upgrade.

“and so we’ve made the decision to turn that old football field into an early learning academy,” said Cheeseman.

“It’s sad that’s an end of an era for Doddridge Country in general but with our new track and field up at the high school facility and what their using the track space for now you got to look towards the future and know that the kids are going to appreciate it,” said Lipscomb.

The new early learning academy will have one more addition.

“I want to make sure that we are going to be putting a walking trail,” said Cheeseman.

Cheeseman says he expects to put it out for bid early this Fall.

