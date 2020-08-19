Advertisement

Firefighters battling large blaze at Dallas-area factory

A large fire is burning at a factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced Wednesday morning in Grand Prairie, Texas.
A large fire is burning at a factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced Wednesday morning in Grand Prairie, Texas.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Aug. 19, 2020
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A large fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.

Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.

There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.

