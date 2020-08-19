Advertisement

Gov. Justice: Bars in Monongalia County to remain closed until Aug. 31st

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed until Aug. 31.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed until Aug. 31.

Bars were scheduled to reopen on Aug. 20.

During Wednesday’s press briefing, Justice said dance floors and live music will not be permitted.

Justice said they will also expand the ability to go outdoors.

