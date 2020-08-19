Health officials report 70 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths in W.Va. Wednesdsay

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Wednesday.

That brings the total count to 8,801.

DHHR officials also reported two more deaths. The patients were a 72-year old female from Cabell County and a 69-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Each death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect each other.”

As of 10 a.m., there have been 369,546 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,801 total cases and 166 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,726 cases are currently active and 6,909 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 133 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-six patients are in ICU, and 22 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (748), Boone (124), Braxton (10), Brooke (79), Cabell (478), Calhoun (7), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (178), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (90), Hancock (115), Hardy (64), Harrison (247), Jackson (172), Jefferson (309), Kanawha (1,122), Lewis (28), Lincoln (111), Logan (380), Marion (203), Marshall (131), Mason (77), McDowell (67), Mercer (245), Mineral (128), Mingo (204), Monongalia (1,003), Monroe (22), Morgan (33), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (131), Putnam (228), Raleigh (310), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (86), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (221), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (47).

