Morgantown City Council votes to disband Diamond Village, but not immediately

Diamond Village
Diamond Village(WDTV)
By Kaley Fedko
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council has voted 6-1 to disband Morgantown’s homeless camp known as Diamond village.

It won’t happen immediately though.

“I don’t think it’s reasonable to continue any type of encampment at this property,” says city manager Emily Muzzarelli.

On Wednesday, a notice will be posted that no new occupants may enter the site.

All current overnight occupants who are experiencing homelessness will be registered by name and picture through social service agencies.

“I would recommend this happen no later than this Friday,” says Muzzarelli.

Only the occupants on the registry will be permitted to remain on site as well as social workers actively trying to get them into housing. Additionally, council recommends security cameras and police presence so newcomers don’t come in.

“The goal is to get people off of the site, to go to the appropriate places to access services, and not have services brought to them,” she adds.

All occupants will be given housing offers, which Muzzarelli says should take up to two weeks, and once an offer has been made to everyone, they will be a given a 14 day notice to vacate the land.

Once the land is vacated, officials will clean the site.

