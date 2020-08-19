Patricia Jane “PJ” McCoy, 62, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Fairmont on October 5, 1957 a daughter of the late James H. Palmer and Brenda D. Floyd Palmer Leighty of Grafton. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Michael Wayne McCoy of Fairmont; two sons Franklin McCoy and his girlfriend Rachael Senn of Fairmont and Michael J. McCoy of Grafton; one daughter Samantha McCoy and her fiancé Steven Fimple of Bunner Ridge; four brothers Buddy Palmer, Keith Palmer, Terry Palmer, and Rodney Palmer and his wife Melody; three sisters Edith Davis and her husband Raymond, Jean Nuzum and Rose Meador; nine grandchildren Savanna Morrow, Shane Morrow, Hollee Ball, Deaven McCoy, Coulten McCoy, Richie Reed, Alysha Cottrell, Devin Cottrell and Aubrianna Senn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition she was preceded in death by a father John Leighty; one daughter Patricia McCoy Reed; one brother Danny Palmer and one sister Brenda Palmer. In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Steele officiating.

