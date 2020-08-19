Advertisement

Tax preparer charged in nearly 600K fraud scheme

US Attorney Mike Stuart's office says Misty Brotherton-Tanner, 40, faces an 18-count indictment that includes charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, unlawful monetary transactions and making false statements.
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tax preparer and her daughter are facing federal charges in a fraud scheme.

According to the indictment, from 2014 until March 13, 2020, Brotherton-Tanner provided tax preparation and bookkeeping services to several businesses, including three West Virginia corporations, all located in Kanawha County.

The indictment states Brotherton-Tanner also provided the same services in the past to a now dissolved non-profit, also located in Kanawha County.

Federal investigators say as part of her work for the companies, Brotherton-Tanner had access to each company’s accounting software that was connected to each of the company’s bank accounts.

They say Brotherton-Tanner used QuickBooks software to embezzle from the local businesses, by creating “ghost” employee accounts, then funneling the money to the employee accounts before ultimately transferring the money to bank accounts over which she maintained control.

The indictment goes on to state that Brotherton-Tanner used identities of herself, members of her family and others to create the “ghost” employee accounts at the companies and connected those to her personal bank accounts. She was not employed by any of the companies, but according to the indictment, would submit bills for her services to get paid.

Investigators say she created herself an employee profile in each company’s Quickbooks payroll system, knowing that she was not entitled or authorized to receive the funds she transferred to herself.

According to the indictment, Brotherton-Tanner also transferred a portion of the stolen funds to a non-profit’s bank account that she controlled and from the nonprofit’s bank account, she would then write checks to be distributed to herself and her family members, including her mother, Lois Brotherton, who is charged in a separate indictment.

In addition, the indictment alleges Brotherton-Tanner fraudulently misrepresented to two companies that she had filed the federal and state tax returns for both, while knowing she had not filed the tax returns or paid the taxes due since 2013. Investigators say Brotherton-Tanner also made six electronic transfers from a third company’s bank account to the State of West Virginia Tax Department to pay off the state tax debt of one of the companies, in an attempt to conceal her previous fraudulent transfers to herself and other “ghost employees.” According to the indictment, Brotherton-Tanner defrauded several businesses of at least $582,696.

If convicted, she faces up to 270 years in prison, with as much as 4 years running consecutively, a $4.5 million fine and three years of supervised release.

In a separate five count indictment, Brotherton-Tanner’s mother, Lois Brotherton, 65, is accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Lois Brotherton also provided bookkeeping, accounting and website design services to the same Kanawha County non-profit organization as her daughter, Brotherton-Tanner. The non-profit is now dissolved.

The indictment alleges, in 2017, Brotherton asked Brotherton-Tanner to write her checks from the non-profit’s bank account, despite knowing she was not entitled to the money. According to the indictment, Brotherton-Tanner agreed to do so. Brotherton would receive money at the non-profit that her daughter would transfer from three different companies, without their knowledge or consent. The indictment goes on to state that Brotherton would then deposit the money into her personal account. As a result, the indictment alleges that Brotherton and Brotherton-Tanner defrauded the companies of at least $48,509.

She faces up to 100 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years of supervised release, if convicted.

