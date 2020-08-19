Teddy Leon “Ted” Moscar, 86, of Nutter Fort passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on March 13, 1934, a son of the late Joseph L. and Edna (Basnett) Moscar. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra (Starkey) Moscar, whom he married on August 12, 1961. Also surviving are three children, Michelle (Ron) Bennett of Lumberport, Teddy Moscar, II (Robin) of Stem, NC, and Shawn Moscar of Clarksburg; seven grandchildren, Brandy (Fred) Bell of Bridgeport, Kara (Michael) Agone of Midlothian, VA, Lauren Moscar of Minneola, FL, Laken Moscar of Clarksburg, Matthew Moscar of Stem, NC, Jenson Moscar of Clarksburg, Dusty Moscar of Weston, and Toma (Chris) Courtney of Bridgeport; six great grandchildren; one sister, Jo Luray Smith of Manning, SC; one brother-in-law, Dennis Starkey of Nutter Fort; and several nieces and nephews. Ted was a 1952 graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School, was a member of the WVU Marching Band, and retired from C & P Telephone Company as a Foreman. He was a member of the Vincent Memorial Methodist Church where he was a Trustee and was choir director until January 2020. Ted was a Mason and a Shriner who loved reading, golfing, music, especially Gospel, and most of all he loved his family. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. The family requests that face masks be worn. A private funeral service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

