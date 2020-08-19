Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast | August 19th 2020

Blue skies around the region with the exception of a few mountain showers mainly to the Southeast.
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sitting pretty on this humpday with seasonably cool temperatures and blue skies to enjoy. A few showers can be spotted across the SE bordering Virginia. No major threats in the forecast for tonight. Clear skies will allow temperatures to remain cool overnight. Tomorrow, we enjoy more sunshine while rain chances continue for the higher terrain.

Thursday: Besides early morning fog, we should enjoy some daytime sunshine before clouds begin to filter in throughout the late afternoon and evening. Showers confined to our mountain counties will begin to form with the chance for a storm to develop in the same region. Temperatures running about average. High: 84

Friday: A bit more cloud cover in the forecast to finish off our work week here. Rain chances become more spread out with an isolated storm around, too. Temperatures a smidge warmer. High: 86

Saturday: Keeping rain chances around in a scattered form with a few downpours possible but right now no threat for strong winds is being detected. Keeping an eye on this day to see if we can incorporate any changes or better chances for stronger t-storms. High: 84

Sunday: Starting the process of drying out as an area of high pressure sneaks in; keeping rain chances around but fairly low. High: 84

