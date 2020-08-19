Wednesday Night Forecast | August 19th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following a beautiful rain-free day, we remain quiet tonight under a clear sky. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight into Thursday morning with a little bit of patchy fog developing by morning. Most of the region will enjoy another dry day tomorrow - however, by the afternoon a few showers to a very isolated storm may sneak into Eastern regions.

Thursday: Besides early morning fog, we should enjoy some daytime sunshine before clouds begin to filter in throughout the late afternoon and evening. Showers confined to our mountain counties will begin to form with the chance for a storm to develop in the same region. Temperatures running about average. High: 84

Friday: A bit more cloud cover in the forecast to finish off our work week here. Rain chances become more spread out with an isolated storm around, too. Temperatures a smidge warmer. High: 86

Saturday: Keeping rain chances around in a scattered form with a few downpours possible but right now no threat for strong winds is being detected. Keeping an eye on this day to see if we can incorporate any changes or better chances for stronger t-storms. High: 84

Sunday: Starting the process of drying out as an area of high pressure sneaks in; keeping rain chances around but fairly low. High: 84