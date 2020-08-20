5th Quarter Preview: East Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bees of East Fairmont won their most games since 2008 in 2019, finishing with a 4-6 overall record and snapping a 12-game losing streak in the process.

Second year head man Shane Eakle is happy with the foundation that group was able to set, but 15 seniors have since departed. The Bees only have 8 returning starters heading into 2020, three of those on the offensive line.

“We’re hopeful the communication gets better. Last year new signals, new system, the communication broke down a lot. By having a year and three guys that have been through it, we’re hopeful that our communication & calls are getting a little more efficient so we don’t have as many mess ups up-front,” Eakle said.

Another senior gone is honorable mention all-state quarterback Dom Postlewait who is off to Waynesburg. Stepping into the role of QB1 will be junior Clay Hirschberger. The southpaw did not start playing football until last year.

“When I started, I wasn’t really invested,” he said. “I just wanted to try it out and now football is everything to me. It’s first priority and just making everybody proud is on my mind.”

Hirschberger was able to learn from Dom a year ago, but brings his own flavor to the field.

“They’re a little different in how they play the game but they are both smart. I think Clay is going to be a guy that makes good decisions for us. Dom was kind of the pioneer for us to lead and take all the bumps and hiccups so hopefully he was able to learn from that in JV underneath him and hopefully that will help us this year,” Eakle said.

The Bees open up at Grafton on September 4.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.