5th Quarter Preview: Elkins

2019: 3-7 overall
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins High School has not made the playoffs in seven seasons, but with a veteran group returning, head coach Evan Hott is confident that 2020 may be the time.

18 of the Tigers 30 players are seniors on this year’s squad. That includes special honorable mention linebacker and running back from a year ago T.J. Guire and quarterback Rodney Vandevender.

EHS went 3-7 in 2019 and has not won over 5 games in a season since its playoff team in 2012.

