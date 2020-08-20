City of Fairmont, wife of man killed in 2019 crash reach $1.8M settlement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Fairmont and the wife of a Fairmont man killed in a crash in 2019 have reached a settlement.

On July 10, 2019, Steve Santini was turning near his home when he was hit by a truck owned by the Fairmont Police Department. Santini was killed in the wreck. He was 72.

In March, Santini’s wife filed a lawsuit against the Fairmont Police Department, alleging the officers were speeding in the truck when they stuck Santini’s car.

According to court documents, Santini’s wife, the City of Fairmont and the two officers involved in the crash reached a $1.8 million settlement.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.