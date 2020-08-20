Health officials report 181 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday.

That brings the total count to 8,982.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 377,537 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,982 total cases and 166 deaths.

According to data from DHHR, 140 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty-two patients are in ICU, and 18 patients are on ventilators.

DHHR officials said 1,806 cases are currently active and 7,010 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (753), Boone (125), Braxton (10), Brooke (82), Cabell (485), Calhoun (7), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (91), Hancock (115), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (178), Jefferson (312), Kanawha (1,161), Lewis (30), Lincoln (116), Logan (418), Marion (205), Marshall (133), Mason (82), McDowell (67), Mercer (256), Mineral (128), Mingo (210), Monongalia (1,014), Monroe (27), Morgan (34), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (132), Putnam (236), Raleigh (314), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (87), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (223), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (52).

