Motorcycle driver killed in two vehicle crash in Monongalia County

Driver of Jeep involved arrested on probation violation warrant out of Pa.
Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONGALIA, W.Va (WDTV) - The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a two vehicle crash in Monongalia County Wednesday evening.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on Hartman Run Road around 5:16 p.m.

According to deputies, a 2007 Jeep Patriot was traveling north on the road when it crossed the center line, striking the guardrail and causing a collision with the 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle, that was traveling south.

Deputies said the driver of the motorcycle died as a result of his injuries at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The passenger of the motorcycle and the passenger in the Jeep were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital, deputies said. They are in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep was treated at the scene.

Deputies said that the driver of the Jeep, Timothy Black, 30, from Jefferson, Pennsylvania, was arrested at the scene for violation of probation warrant out of Greene County, Pennsylvania. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, Accident Reconstructionists, Morgantown Police Department, Monongalia County EMS, Star City and Brookhaven Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Deputies said names of those involved are being withheld at this time.

