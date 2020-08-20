Mountaineer football student-athletes “almost entirely online” this fall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - When head coach Neal Brown arrived in Morgantown in 2019, he placed a strong emphasis on connecting his team with the larger campus community. The Mountaineers held the first-ever student-appreciation day last April and gave students free food & t-shirts, an exclusive look at practice, with contests and fan giveaways at the end.

Another way Coach Brown tried to do so was by encouraging his players to take more in-person classes. However, with the current state of COVID-19 affairs, that aspect of the plan has come to a screeching halt.

“It’s kind of unfortunate but its something we have to do,” Brown said. “I like having our guys part of the campus community, I think its good to interact with students in a normal setting... but this year in a lot of ways is going to be unique.”

The entire team is taking its courses online, aside from a few guys that are in graduate programs that only offer in-person courses. Classes begin at WVU on August 26.

The return of students to campus also comes with a new set of challenges. There have already been multiple reports of parties on the WVU campus and temptations to break team guidelines related to COVID-19 are all over Morgantown.

“You’re asking them to make mature decisions and a lot of those guys are not to that point in their life...You really try to get the veterans to help them understand why its so important,” Brown said.

He also said that the team talks about the coronavirus every single day and the players are sent articles.

“We’ve got a large number of guys that want to play and if there’s people on our football team that are interfering, then they are reported... I think every sport that’s going to play is going to deal with those type of issues.”

