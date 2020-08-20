Advertisement

New audio from the Goodyear training on their zero-tolerance policy

By Isaac French and Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.

The meeting has come into question after a photo of a slide showed what is and isn’t acceptable in the workplace.

13 NEWS-WIBW obtained an audio recording of the presentation. The speaker referenced instances of racial graffiti in the locker room, and detailed what is and is not allowed under the company’s zero-tolerance policy.

“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” the speaker said during the meeting. “However if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

The unidentified speaker says the rules were created to make a better work environment.

“The rules around now what you can wear. Let’s try and comply with these so you know everybody feels good in this factory. I want to make sure guys, think about what we do in this factory, in this factory right. We all work together to make tires that’s what we do. That’s what we get paid to do. So, let’s continue to do that and do the right thing and keep this place what it has always been, a good place to work,” the speaker said.

The speaker does not specifically mention the Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan shown on the slide, but did say political campaigns are a no-go.

“Democrat. Republican. Trump. Biden. Sanders. Whatever. That will no longer be allowed in the plant,” he listed off.

The photo has since gained national attention including an acknowledgement from President Donald trump calling for a boycott on the company’s tires.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Goodyear said its corporate office did not create or distribute the slide. A spokesperson declined comment when asked if it was created locally, or if the content was inaccurate.

The local United Steelworkers Local 307 declined comment, but the national union responded to the President’s tweet with the following:

“During the past year, our union and our individual members reached out directly to the President and his White House staff on countless occasions as Goodyear was closing its 90-year-old American tire plant in Gadsden, Ala., which resulted in hundreds of workers losing their jobs,” USW International President Tom Conway said.

“This closure happened as imported tires from around the globe flooded the U.S. market, leaving the union no choice but to again file a trade case challenging these unfairly traded imports.

It would have been nice if the President would have paid as much attention to that loss of American jobs as he does to his MAGA hats. Maybe a tweet or two back then would have been helpful.”

Listen to the full audio here:

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcycle driver killed in two vehicle crash in Monongalia County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a two vehicle crash in Monongalia County Wednesday evening.

News

City of Fairmont, wife of man killed in 2019 crash reach $1.8M settlement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The City of Fairmont, the officers involved in the crash and the wife of a Fairmont man killed in a crash in 2019 have reached a settlement.

WVU Sports

No fans at Milan Puskar Stadium for WVU Football season opener

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in coordination with University, state and local officials, has decided that the football season’s opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will happen without fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.

State

West Virginia reports first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed Thursday that a West Virginia child has been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

State

Health officials report 181 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va. Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Thursday.

Latest News

News

Gov. Justice: Bars in Monongalia County to remain closed until Aug. 31st

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that bars in Monongalia County will remain closed until Aug. 31.

News

Parents of students with disabilities face additional challenges with school return plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
To keep kids on track in school through this pandemic, it has been challenging enough, and for those with special needs and disabilities, that includes additional hurdles.

News

New audio from the Goodyear training

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.

News

Doddridge football field turned preschool

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The former Cline Stanberry Stadium will transform into an early learning academy.

News

Child trafficking cases rise in Harrison County in 2020, Community awareness campaigns launched.

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
The national movement to raise awareness about human trafficking found its way to Clarksburg in the form of a protest this past weekend.