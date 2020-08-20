No fans at Milan Puskar Stadium for WVU Football season opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, in coordination with University, state and local officials, has decided that the football season’s opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 12 will happen without fans at Milan Puskar Stadium.

WVU Athletics officials said in a news release that only essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff will be admitted because of safety precautions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to allow fans to attend the Sept. 12 home game, but we are working diligently to open our gates for Big 12 Conference play,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “It is our goal to have fans at Milan Puskar Stadium this season, but right now, that is not possible for the EKU game.

“Our primary collective University focus right now is on the start of classes and the safe return of our students to our WVU Campuses. I am hopeful that all of us will be aggressive in taking appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of this virus so that all parties can be comfortable allowing a percentage of fans to attend on Oct. 3 and beyond. Until then, I ask for your understanding of the decisions that are being made and trust that we are doing everything we can to welcome Mountaineer Nation back to one of the best atmospheres in college football.”

Officials said 2020 season ticket purchasers will be receiving information from the Mountaineer Athletic Club and the Mountaineer Ticket Office on options for allocating their season ticket investment for any remaining home games with spectators.

WVU Football season ticket holders from 2019 will maintain ticket priority for 2021, regardless of their purchase status in 2020, according to officials.

Broadcast and kickoff time for the season opener will be announced at a later date.

