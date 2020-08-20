Advertisement

Patricia Jane “PJ” McCoy

Patricia Jane “PJ” McCoy
Patricia Jane “PJ” McCoy(Patricia Jane “PJ” McCoy)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patricia Jane “PJ” McCoy, 62, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Fairmont on October 5, 1957, a daughter of the late James H. Palmer and Brenda D. Floyd Palmer Leighty of Grafton. She was a loving homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 44 years Michael Wayne McCoy of Fairmont; two sons Franklin McCoy and his girlfriend Rachael Senn of Fairmont and Michael J. McCoy of Grafton; one daughter Samantha McCoy and her fiancé Steven Fimple of Bunner Ridge; four brothers Buddy Palmer, Keith Palmer, Terry Palmer, and Rodney Palmer and his wife Melody; three sisters Edith Davis and her husband Raymond, Jean Nuzum and Rose Meador; nine grandchildren Savanna Morrow, Shane Morrow, Hollee Ball, Deaven McCoy, Coulten McCoy, Richie Reed, Alysha Cottrell, Devin Cottrell and Aubrianna Senn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition she was preceded in death by a father John Leighty; one daughter Patricia McCoy Reed; one brother Danny Palmer and one sister Brenda Palmer. In keeping with her wishes her body will be cremated.  Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.  A memorial service will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Steele officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Teddy Leon “Ted” Moscar

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT
Teddy Leon “Ted” Moscar

Funerals

Patricia Jane “PJ” McCoy

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT
Patricia Jane “PJ” McCoy

Funerals

Geraldine Merandi Martin

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT
Geraldine Merandi Martin

Funerals

Richard Lee Alderman Sr.

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:47 PM EDT
Richard Lee Alderman Sr.

Latest News

Funerals

Ray Duane Stout

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT
Ray Duane Stout

Funerals

James Richard “Zeke” Davis

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT
James Richard “Zeke” Davis

Funerals

Wilson Murry Hamrick

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
Wilson Murry Hamrick

News

Manchin tours Harrison County post office

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
Senator Joe Manchin delivered a message today from the Clarksburg post office demanding funding for our mail system.

Funerals

Barbara Ann Coontz Isenhart

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
Barbara Ann Coontz Isenhart

Funerals

Raleigh Levi Hall

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
Raleigh Levi Hall