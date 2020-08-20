Advertisement

Romano receives special message from another Cowboy

Linebacker Sean Lee sent Romano a video today as he continues to recover
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Bridgeport’s own Sam Romano continues to recover from the heart transplant this week, his support group also continues to expand.

Romano received a special message today from yet another member of his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Linebacker Sean Lee joins Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott on Sam’s team, as the QB sent Sam a special message over the weekend.

Last Thursday, 5 News learned that Sam was a Ruby Memorial Hospital in need of a heart transplant. The former Bridgeport football and baseball player tweeted on Tuesday that he had received the transplant and took his first steps post-operation as well.

