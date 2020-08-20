Thursday Evening Forecast | August 20th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More cloud cover to pair with that bright sunshine this afternoon. Showers and storms already starting to creep in from the South so some of these will try to make the journey up to NCWV later tonight. Right now, no major threats with these storms besides some soaking rain, thunder and lightning. Again, they are out of our region currently so would have to track a bit North before arriving in our region. Leaving an isolated rainstorm chance in the forecast for that reason tonight. Most of us will notice increased cloud cover by Friday morning.

Friday: Clouds continue to thicken up leading to an overcast look. Rain showers will be spread throughout the region with the occasional storm with thunder rumbles and soaking rain around. Temperatures slightly above average. High: 86

Saturday: Scattered rain showers, storms with high precipitable water values. This means that a few downpours springing up will be likely. Temperatures remaining on the warm side with humidity starting to be noticeable. Watch for flooding with any soaking rain. High: 84

Sunday: Models suggest more sunshine between cloud cover, but rain chances still around. Although our storm chances look low, keeping that threat of soaking rain around in an isolated standard since our atmospheric moisture will still be on the high side. High: 84