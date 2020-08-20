Advertisement

Thursday Night Forecast | August 20th 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Besides a few storms in far Southern West Virginia, we are sitting quiet once again. Clouds have been on the increase throughout today indicating some nice rain will be sneaking in to NCWV the next few days. Temperatures tonight not quite as cool as last night but still refreshing.

Friday: Clouds continue to thicken up leading to an overcast look. Rain showers will be spread throughout the region with the occasional storm with thunder rumbles and soaking rain around. Temperatures slightly above average. High: 86

Saturday: Scattered rain showers, storms with high precipitable water values. This means that a few downpours springing up will be likely. Temperatures remaining on the warm side with humidity starting to be noticeable. Watch for flooding with any soaking rain. High: 84

Sunday: Models suggest more sunshine between cloud cover, but rain chances still around. Although our storm chances look low, keeping that threat of soaking rain around in an isolated standard since our atmospheric moisture will still be on the high side. High: 84

