West Virginia reports first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed Thursday that a West Virginia child has been diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DHHR officials said this is the first reported case in the Mountain State.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “We must continue to be diligent in our efforts to protect each other by social distancing, wearing masks in public and following all recommendations of local, state and federal health experts.”

