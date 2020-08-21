5th Quarter Preview: Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The last time we saw Doddridge County on the football field was at Wheeling Island Stadium, as the Bulldogs fell won win short of the state title, falling to Wheeling Central, 38-21 in the championship game.

That was also the final contest for 8 talented members of the Bulldogs 2020 class, including the school’s all-time leading rusher Hunter America, first team all-state lineman Cole James, and first team all-state linebacker Austin Kelley.

“The class that left was a very special class...maybe one of the most talented that we’ve ever had come through here,” Head Coach Bobby Burnside said. “That was a special year but that year is over. This class is not going to try to be them. They are going to try to be themselves. They are working extremely hard and they realize they are going to have to do the best that they can and they have very high goals and expectations as well.”

Burnside returns 12-14 players with experience, many of whom are fueled by the memory of their state title defeat.

“It was heart breaking,” senior offensive lineman Michael Chandler. “We just have to work harder this year and have the same results.”

Rising senior running back Reese Burnside also echoed that sentiment.

“That really motivates you,” He said. “It’s awesome to get there but everyone wants to win it. The year before making semifinals and last year the state championship that really motivates you. It’s one of our goals.”

The Bulldogs begin their road back to title on September 4 hosting Tyler Consolidated.

