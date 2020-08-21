Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: Robert C. Byrd

2019: 5-5 overall, missed AA playoffs
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Flying Eagles of RCB are hitting the redo button heading into 2020.

An injury plagued 2019 season started at 4-1, and ended at 5-5 for head coach Josh Gorrell and company. Byrd returns 8 starters on both sides of the football, though, and is motivated to make sure a year like that does not happen again.

One of those injuries as to quarterback Xavier Lopez, who tore his labrum midway through the season. He is back on the field and almost at 100 percent after a vigorous rehab process.

“It was a really tough time watching my teammates play out here and d o what we need to get done,” Lopez said. “I love the game of football and being out last year really made me realize how bad that I really needed to be out here.”

Gorrell also believes Lopez is primed for a big year.

“He has desires of wanting to go to the next level and play beyond high school... its time to go do that,” he said. “We talk about that with him everyday making sure he comes out here and does these things: be a leader, prepare, watch a lot of film, know the offense inside and out, know what coverages were gonna face, get everybody aligned right, make the mike call, he’s gotta know it all. It’s a lot on his shoulders.”

Another key returner is first team all-state running back Jeremiah King. The junior rushed for over 2,000 yards a year ago and is 1,000 yards away from setting the school’s all-time rushing record, a clip currently held by his cousin, Ghovan Davidson.

Three of the five starting lineman are back at the Byrd Cage in Trace Wagner, Joseph Richards and Charles Leggett.

The Eagles open at Elkins on September 4.

