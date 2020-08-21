Advertisement

Darius Stills named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Players to Watch

Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year
Darius Stills
Darius Stills(wdtv)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer senior defensive lineman Darius Stills was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Players to Watch in 2020 list today.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is held annually before the NFL Draft and features the top seniors in the country with NFL coaches and scouts in attendance.

Stills, the Big 12′s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, is the sole Mountaineer on the list.

