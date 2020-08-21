Darius Stills named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Players to Watch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer senior defensive lineman Darius Stills was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 Players to Watch in 2020 list today.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is held annually before the NFL Draft and features the top seniors in the country with NFL coaches and scouts in attendance.

Stills, the Big 12′s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, is the sole Mountaineer on the list.

☑️ Another one for @DariusStills56!



Darius has been named to the Reese’s @seniorbowl Top 250 players to watch in 2020. #TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/7bMieZFLmL — WVU Football (@WVUfootball) August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.