Friday Evening Forecast | August 21st 2020

Rain showers widely scattered throughout the region, mainly across the South and East as of 4 PM
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - So far a few storms have managed to appear, bringing some thunder rumbles and soaking rain but all have been short-lived. Scattered showers continue to spread throughout the region with no major threats for tonight even with the occasional non-severe storm. Overnight, we will remain cloudy with rain at times. This weekend, we will see more rain on the way with limited dry breaks. Some of these systems may be slow to move along so some soggy spots are possible Saturday and Sunday that may lead to water issues, especially in flood-prone areas.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers with the occasional storm that may be slow to move along, dumping some soaking rain at times. Localized water issues may be an issue as a result but right now that would be the main threat in our forecast. Clouds will hang around for much of the day keeping our temperatures about seasonable for late-August. High: 84

Sunday: Lazy clouds will have some trouble moving along, but we should manage to get some sunny breaks from time to time. In the afternoon, more rain chances spread throughout the region with a pop-up storm possible bringing some gusty winds and soaking rain, if it can manage to get enough instability mixed in there during peak heating hours. High: 85

Monday: The ripple of unsettled weather breaks down but not before leaving us with one more quick isolated rinse that a few folks will see. Otherwise, clouds gradually breaking apart for some sunshine that will be more prominent mid-week. High: 86

Tuesday: Another dry mid-week break on the way with lingering cloud cover moving out and temperatures warming up. High: 88

