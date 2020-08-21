Health officials report 84 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday.

That brings the total count to 9,066.

DHHR officials also reported four additional deaths. The patients were a 35-year old female from Fayette County, an 85-year old female from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, and an 87-year old female from Kanawha County.

“Today’s reporting of four losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians believe in taking care of each other, and we must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind. We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths.”

As of 10 a.m., there have been 384,143 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,066 total cases and 170 deaths.

DHHR officials said 1,756 cases are currently active and 7,140 people have recovered.

According to data from DHHR, 146 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty-four patients are in ICU, and 24 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (757), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (182), Jefferson (315), Kanawha (1,178), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (425), Marion (206), Marshall (134), Mason (81), McDowell (65), Mercer (264), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,030), Monroe (31), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (133), Putnam (237), Raleigh (319), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (88), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (224), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (52).

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.