House Call: How Can Women Prevent Gestational Diabetes? Part 2

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Many women with gestational diabetes can manage their blood glucose levels by following a healthy eating plan and being physically active. Some women also may need diabetes medicine. Joining us for part two of our series on gestational diabetes is Richard King, MD, OB/GYN with WVU Obstetrics & Gynecology at UHC.

1). What increases a woman’s chance of developing gestational diabetes?

Your chance of developing gestational diabetes are higher if you: · are overweight

· had gestational diabetes before

· have a parent, brother, or sister with type 2 diabetes · have prediabetes, meaning your blood glucose levels are higher than normal yet not high enough for a diagnosis of diabetes

· are African American, American Indian, Asian American, Hispanic/Latina, or Pacific Islander American · have a hormonal disorder called polycystic ovary syndrome

Being overweight, a family history, or having prediabetes increases your chance of developing gestational diabetes.

2). What can she do to lower her chances of developing this disease?

If you are thinking about becoming pregnant and you are overweight, you can lower your chance of developing gestational diabetes by losing extra weight and increasing physical activity before you become pregnant. Taking these steps can improve how your body uses insulin and help your blood glucose levels stay normal.

Once you are pregnant, do not try to lose weight. You need to gain some weight for your baby to be healthy. However, gaining too much weight too quickly may increase your chance of developing gestational diabetes. Ask your doctor how much weight gain and physical activity during pregnancy are right for you.

3). After having a baby, how can a woman find out whether she has diabetes and how can she prevent or delay type 2 diabetes later in life?

You should be tested for diabetes no later than 12 weeks after your baby is born. If your blood glucose is still high, you may have type 2 diabetes. Even if your blood glucose is normal, you still have a greater chance of developing type 2 diabetes in the future. Therefore, you should be tested for diabetes every 3 years.

You can do a lot to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Here are steps you should take if you had gestational diabetes:

· Be more active and make healthy food choices to get back to a healthy weight. · Breastfeed your baby. Breastfeeding External link gives your baby the right balance of nutrients and helps you burn calories.

· If your test results show that you could get diabetes and you are overweight, ask your doctor about what changes you can make to lose weight and for help in making them. Your doctor may recommend that you take medicine such as metformin NIH external link to help prevent type 2 diabetes.

You can take steps to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes and help your child be healthy.

4) How can I help my child be healthy?

You can help your child be healthy by showing him or her how to make healthy lifestyle choices, including:

· being physically active

· limiting time watching TV, playing video games, or using a mobile device or computer

· making healthy food choices

· staying at a healthy weight

Making healthy choices helps the whole family and may protect your child from becoming obese or developing diabetes later in life. If you would like more information, please feel free to call WVU Obstetrics & Gynecology at UHC at 304-848-2150.

