Advertisement

Marion County jury finds man not guilty of murder, guilty on two other charges

A jury found David Uphold of Rivesville not guilty of first-degree murder and guilty of conspiracy to commit a felony and malicious assault, according to Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney JT Hodges.
A jury found David Uphold of Rivesville not guilty of first-degree murder and guilty of conspiracy to commit a felony and malicious assault, according to Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney JT Hodges.(West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority/WDTV)
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The criminal trial involving one of five men charged in connection to a 2018 Marion County murder ended with a mixed verdict.

A jury found David Uphold of Rivesville not guilty of first-degree murder and guilty of conspiracy to commit a felony and malicious assault, according to Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney JT Hodges. The jury returned its verdict at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Others charged in the September 2018 killing of Luka Grabb, 32, include James Vincent, Russel Kirk, Vernon Carpenter and Charles Carpenter.

Investigators previously said Kirk showed Vincent a video recording of Grabb planning to rob Vincent. During a fight between Uphold, Vincent and Grabb, police allege Vincent shot Grabb multiple times at a home on Dally Drive. Grabb's body was left on Pinchgut Hollow Road, police said.

The state presented several witnesses over the course of Uphold's three-day trial including police, the medical examiner, State Police lab personnel and family members of Grabb, Hodges said.

Kirk and Charles Carpenter already pleaded guilty to malicious assault and conspiracy charges. They testified during the trial.

The trials for Vincent and Vernon Carpenter are still pending.

Uphold could face three to 15 years in prison. The conspiracy charge carries a one-to-five-year sentence and malicious assault carries two-to-10 years.

It’s the second jury trial held in Marion County recently during the pandemic. The other, involving Brian Gatto, 40, charged with various sex crimes, resulted in a guilty verdict that could send him to prison for 75-100 years, Hodges said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Health officials report 84 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths in W.Va. Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Friday. Four more deaths have been reported.

State

Former West Virginia bishop apologizes, reimburses diocese

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former Roman Catholic bishop in West Virginia has issued an apology two years after resigning amid allegations of sexual and financial misconduct, and the diocese said Thursday that he has repaid $441,000.

News

Nursing home hit by the COVID-19 outbreak gets visit by National Guard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
It’s not every day where Grafton sees the national guard.

News

What is MIS-C? One physician explains the infection sometimes found in COVID-positive children

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Medical professionals say the infection is linked to being previously diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Private schools vs. public schools: officials say there’s been an increase in enrollment due to COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
As more updates come from public school representatives and Gov. Jim Justice, private schools are operating more so on their own terms.

News

Private Schools operating during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Fairmont Lawsuit settlement

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

National Guard in Grafton

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Fairmont State off-campus parties draw criticism from administration, health department

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Fairmont State University administrators warned students will face disciplinary measures for not following health and safety guidelines after learning about off-campus parties.

News

Motorcycle driver killed in two vehicle crash in Monongalia County

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a two vehicle crash in Monongalia County Wednesday evening.