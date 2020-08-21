Advertisement

Nursing home hit by the COVID-19 outbreak gets visit by National Guard

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -It’s not every day where Grafton sees the National Guard.

They were here to do a proper cleaning of the Rosewood Nursing Home which is owned by Genesis HealthCare.

This after 33 total confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility.

The nursing home is hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The spike in positive COVID-19 cases has prompted concerns from city officials such as the Threat Preparedness Coordinator Shawn Thorn.

“We requested them based on prior experiences and seeing how other nursing facilities when that reach this level of outbreak have gone so we wanted to be ahead of the curve and put that request in,” said Thorn.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the nursing home thanked the national guard for their support and look forward to receiving any recommendations they have.

“They’ve created a COVID wing here at rosewood for their positive patients,” said Thorn.

The guard was on-site today for a walk through to get a better idea of where they need to clean.

Thorn says it does no good to clean where residents or staff may have spread the virus.

“The governor did order that this nursing facility undergo weekly mandatory testing and that will continue until all residents and staff have tested negative twice. Right now they’re on their third round of testing,” said Thorn.

“Good news is most of those are asymptomatic. They few that are symptomatic so far have been mild symptoms,” said Thorn.

The national guard recommends that they wait for the latest round of testing to come back by Friday for them to treat the facility.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Former West Virginia bishop apologizes, reimburses diocese

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former Roman Catholic bishop in West Virginia has issued an apology two years after resigning amid allegations of sexual and financial misconduct, and the diocese said Thursday that he has repaid $441,000.

News

What is MIS-C? One physician explains the infection sometimes found in COVID-positive children

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Madeline Edwards
Medical professionals say the infection is linked to being previously diagnosed with the coronavirus.

News

Private schools vs. public schools: officials say there’s been an increase in enrollment due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
As more updates come from public school representatives and Gov. Jim Justice, private schools are operating more so on their own terms.

News

Private Schools operating during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago

Latest News

News

Fairmont Lawsuit settlement

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

National Guard in Grafton

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Fairmont State off-campus parties draw criticism from administration, health department

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
Fairmont State University administrators warned students will face disciplinary measures for not following health and safety guidelines after learning about off-campus parties.

News

Motorcycle driver killed in two vehicle crash in Monongalia County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The driver of a motorcycle is dead after a two vehicle crash in Monongalia County Wednesday evening.

State

Lotto America ticket worth $4.28 million sold in W.Va.

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The lucky ticket matched all six numbers and was purchased at the Tobacco Barn in Milton.

News

City of Fairmont, wife of man killed in 2019 crash reach $1.8M settlement

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The City of Fairmont, the officers involved in the crash and the wife of a Fairmont man killed in a crash in 2019 have reached a settlement.