Nursing home hit by the COVID-19 outbreak gets visit by National Guard

TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -It’s not every day where Grafton sees the National Guard.

They were here to do a proper cleaning of the Rosewood Nursing Home which is owned by Genesis HealthCare.

This after 33 total confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility.

The nursing home is hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The spike in positive COVID-19 cases has prompted concerns from city officials such as the Threat Preparedness Coordinator Shawn Thorn.

“We requested them based on prior experiences and seeing how other nursing facilities when that reach this level of outbreak have gone so we wanted to be ahead of the curve and put that request in,” said Thorn.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the nursing home thanked the national guard for their support and look forward to receiving any recommendations they have.

“They’ve created a COVID wing here at rosewood for their positive patients,” said Thorn.

The guard was on-site today for a walk through to get a better idea of where they need to clean.

Thorn says it does no good to clean where residents or staff may have spread the virus.

“The governor did order that this nursing facility undergo weekly mandatory testing and that will continue until all residents and staff have tested negative twice. Right now they’re on their third round of testing,” said Thorn.

“Good news is most of those are asymptomatic. They few that are symptomatic so far have been mild symptoms,” said Thorn.

The national guard recommends that they wait for the latest round of testing to come back by Friday for them to treat the facility.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.