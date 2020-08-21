Salem postpones all fall sports to spring 2021

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem University athletics has postponed its fall slate of sports to the spring of 2021, with a start date of no earlier than January 1.

The Tigers do not have a football team but the sports that this decision effects are cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo. The water polo team already had its season postponed by the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference.

Salem is an independent member of NCAA Division II’s Atlantic Region. This decision comes after DII cancelled fall championships a couple of weeks ago.

There has been no decision made on the start date of winter and spring sports.

