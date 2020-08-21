Advertisement

Kanye West will not appear on W.Va. ballot

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West answers questions during a service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission are recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state's presidential ballot in November 2020 because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
By Josh Croup
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Kanye West will not be on the ballot for West Virginia this presidential election after he turned in more invalid signatures than valid ones, according to an official with the Secretary of State’s office.

West turned in 13,865 signatures, needing 7,144 of them to be valid in order to qualify, according to Mike Queen, the deputy chief of staff and director of communications for Secretary Mac Warner.

He collected signatures in 23 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Queen said only 6,383 of the signatures were valid, while 7,482 were invalid. He came up 761 names short to appear on the ballot.

Most of the signatures were collected in Kanawha and Monongalia counties. Kanawha County had 3,222 valid names and 3,288 invalid names.

In Monongalia County, only 932 of the more than 4,000 signatures were valid.

West announced in July he was running for president and submitted his paperwork to the West Virginia Secretay of State’s office earlier this month just ahead of the filing deadline.

It’s unclear if West will take legal action to ask for more time to gather more signatures, but the state certifies ballots for the November election on Tuesday.

