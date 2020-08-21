What is MIS-C?: A local physician explains the infection sometimes found in COVID-positive children

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -- Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, commonly referred to as MIS-C, is an infection in children that can cause fevers, rash, swelling of hands, and feet.

It can also cause lung, heart, and kidney inflammation. Medical professionals say the infection is linked to being previously diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Dr. Kathy Moffett, a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Ruby Memorial Hospital, says doctors aren’t sure what the link is.

“Association of this syndrome with COVID-19 is very strong. Is it the virus that is actually doing something, or is there something that gets triggered and then causes this inflammatory infection?” Moffet says.

Dr. Moffett also says MIS-C usually comes on weeks after children have COVID-19, despite them commonly not showing strong symptoms of the virus.

“It happens very quickly, and these children are very ill, and then they need to be supported,” says Moffet.

“There have been several thousand reported cases of MIS-C in the United States since March, and I think a handful of those children have died, but the majority have survived.”

She emphasized parents should take their child to the hospital if they begin showing symptoms of MIS-C and they will be treated in the ICU.

Dr. Moffett says parents should not worry about their children catching MIS-C from another child, but that they should take precautions to avoid COVID-19.

