5th Quarter Preview: Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lewis County football has reached the postseason in back-to-back seasons, before falling to eventual AA state champions Fairmont Senior & Bridgeport in round 2. With a very experienced group returning, including 11 seniors, the Minutemen are looking to break that trend.

“We just keep getting bounced out,” Senior quarterback Jaycob Smith said. “I think were really hungry to get past the first round and get deep in the playoffs especially with everyone coming back, the amount of confidence we have and the expectations. We want to prove people wrong. Sometimes the people around here don’t believe in us like that.”

Head Coach Dustin Cogar bring back 4 of 5 of his offensive lineman, led by senior center Austin Rowan.

“We have 7 guys jockeying for 5 positions,” he said. “That’s new for us to have depth. All of these guys have been around since June. They’ve been working hard and we’re really excited to see what they can get done upfront.”

Second team all-state running back Marshall Hobbs enter his senior season after rushing for over 1,200 yards and 12 scores in 2019. Smith will be leading the charge under center in year 2 as QB1.

“I think its great that we have someone with the ability to run, throw and hand off to me,” Hobbs said about Smith. “It really helps the team out that if we’re in trouble we’ve got a guy that can run too.”

Lewis County hosts Braxton County to open its season on September 4. The Minutemen will hold Senior Night before the game.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.