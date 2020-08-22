5th Quarter Preview: Lincoln

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln football has been the epitome of average the past three years, with a .500 season in 2019.

Head coach Rob Hawkins knows this 2020 may be able to snap their postseason streak. 17 of 22 starters return from last year, with an 11 member senior class.

“Everyone at each position, except for defensive line, has played a lot of football,” he said.

One of those seniors is quarterback David Tate. Tate has been QB1 since the middle of his sophomore year, and Hawkins is looking for him to expand his role this season.

“We would love to see him become more of a playmaker and use his feet a little more because he’s a really good athlete and can run. He’s been a little timid to do it in the past. We’re hopeful for him to make big plays with his arm and with his feet.”

The Cougars will miss the production of first team all-county and special honorable mention all-state running back Colten Hovermale. Hovermale did miss a couple of games in 2019, and a duo of then freshman backs in Levi Moore and Antwan Hilliard got an early taste of the spotlight.

“Both of them did a great job last year and have worked really hard in the offseason to improve their bodies,” Hawkins said of the sophomore duo. “We expect them to be a great tandem and looking forward to what they can accomplish this year.”

Lincoln will welcome in Fairmont Senior to begin its 2020 campaign on September 4.

