Former WVU forward Konate inks pro deal in Spain

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU forward Sagaba Konate has inked a deal with Basket Zaragoza in Spain. The team competes in Liga ACB, the top professional basketball division in Spain.

Konate was undrafted out of WVU after his junior season in 2019 and spent his first year as a pro in the Toronto Raptors organization. He played in 18 games for their G League team, Raptors 905, averaging 5 points and 2 rebounds.

He is WVU’s all-time leader in blocks with 191.

