Health officials report six deaths, 119 new cases in W.Va. Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) officials reported six additional COVID-19 related deaths in the Mountain State Saturday making the death count 176.

The patients were an 84-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.

“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents have our deepest sympathies.

DHHR officials also reported 119 new COVID-19 cases. That brings the state’s total count to 9,185. DHHR officials also reported 1,702 of these cases are currently active.

As of 10 a.m., there have been 391,683 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,185 total cases and 176 deaths.

According to data from DHHR, 138 patients are currently hospitalized. Fifty-one patients are in ICU, and 23 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (764), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (486), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (252), Jackson (188), Jefferson (318), Kanawha (1,194), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (431), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (82), McDowell (66), Mercer (272), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,040), Monroe (57), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (286), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (244), Raleigh (320), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (98), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (51).

